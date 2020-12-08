State Auditor has recovered nearly $243,000 from former CFO Milton Rawle

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – A disgraced former Columbus city official has returned hundreds of thousands of dollars to taxpayers.

State Auditor Shad White says his office has recovered nearly 243,000 dollars from former CFO Milton Rawle.

Rawle was indicted for embezzlement back in August.

He’s accused of taking nearly 290,000 dollars between December 2016 and December 2018.

Prosecutors allege Rawle electronically transferred funds to his personal bank account.

A demand was issued to Rawle showing he owes more than 354,000 dollars. He still faces criminal charges.

White says his office has recovered more than 444,000 dollars in stolen or misused public funds.