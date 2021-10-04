State Auditors office has made two separate arrest in Yalobusha Co.

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another former Yalobusha County sheriff is facing criminal charges.

Former Sheriff Lance Humphreys was indicted for embezzlement.

He’s accused of taking nearly 5,000 dollars from the county’s “Inmate Canteen Account.”

State Auditor Shad White believes Humphreys transferred the canteen account money directly to his personal bank account back in 2018.

A sheriff’s department employee who was gathering documents to be audited reported the alleged crime.

Humphreys was appointed sheriff in 2006 after former sheriff Steve Shuffield was charged and later pleaded guilty to federal drug charges.

Humphreys was re-elected multiple times until he was defeated by former sheriff Mark Fulco, who recently passed away.

A demand letter from the state auditor has been issued to Humphreys for over 10,000 dollars.

In an unrelated case, Katherine Brown was also recently indicted for embezzlement.

She’s accused of taking over 70,000 dollars from Yalobusha General Hospital.

State Auditor investigators say Brown issued and cashed checks addressed to several hospital employees.

After discrepancies were found, the employees filed a complaint with the state auditor.

A demand letter has been issued to Brown for over 100,000 dollars.

Bond has not been set for either suspect.

Demand letters from the state auditor include interest and investigative costs to be repaid.