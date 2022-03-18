State Board of Edu. named SOCSD one of newest Districts of Innovation

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Oktibbeha County Consolidated School District joins some exclusive company next school year.

The State Board of Education has named SOCSD one of the newest Districts of Innovation.

Districts and schools of innovation are intended to expand learning choices, create more rigorous standards, increase student achievement, reduce gaps in achievement among students, and increase the number of students who are ready for a career or college when they graduate.

Districts of Innovation can be allowed exemptions from certain state regulations to improve student achievement, and often have flexibility in things like scheduling and teacher certification.

SOCSD’s goals include providing preparation classes in elementary school and expanding the career academy to all high school students.