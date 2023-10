State Department of Health lifts boil water notice for city of Eupora

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – People in the city of Eupora no longer need to boil their water.

The city issued a notice earlier in the week for everyone on the water system to boil their water before drinking.

As of October 13, the Mississippi Department of Health lifted the notice. The water is safe for consumption.

