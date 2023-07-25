State department of health offers ‘one-stop shop’ for student forms

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – If you are registering your child for school, don’t forget their birth certificate and immunizations.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is offering a one-stop shop for the forms students will need to enroll.

In case you forgot, parents must provide their child’s school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance from their doctor or the health department before being allowed to go to school.

The child’s birth certificate is also required for school registration.

For the next two weeks, you can get both in the same place. That’s at the MSDH Office of Vital Records. It’s in Ridgeland at 222 Marketridge Drive.

They are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Form 121 – that’s the immunization record will be available for free if the child is up to date.

Birth certificates will be available the same day for $17.

Mississippi state law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private schools, Head Start, or daycare. There are also required immunizations for seventh-grade entry.

