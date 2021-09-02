State Farm agents are gathering relief items for Hurricane Ida victims

They are gathering non-perishable food, water, tarps, generators, pet supplies, and other needs for people in Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there”.

Area State Farm agents are putting their slogan into action this week.

They are gathering non-perishable food, water, tarps, generators, pet supplies, and other needs for people in Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida.

Starkville agent Michael Millis is organizing the supply drive. He and his fellow agents were looking for a way to help.

“I could not imagine having to go without food and water, especially for myself, but even more for my kids, my family,” Michael Mills, State Farm.

Millis is planning to drive the trailer load of supplies down Saturday morning.

If you would like to donate, go by his office in Starkville or contact your local State Farm agent