State Farm recommends having an emergency kit ready for severe weather

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – If you have grown up in this area – or living through severe weather season, you probably already have an emergency kit with flashlights and batteries.

State Farm recommends a few more tips, including Moving your garbage cans, patio furniture, and other large objects inside.

Have a home inventory: That’s a list of your possessions and how much they are worth.

Make sure you have your important documents and medications close by if you need to evacuate your home.

Bottled water, food, and first aid are good items for a storm kit.

Fill your vehicle’s gas tank. Don’t forget your identification and cash.