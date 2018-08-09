State Fire Marshal taking over Wilkens Wise Road fire investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office is now handling the investigation of a Columbus blaze.

A Columbus Fire and Rescue spokesman said the fire has been investigated and the findings were turned over to the state agency.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will now be in charge of the investigation.

The fire happened Tuesday evening on Wilkens Wise Road.

Firefighters say there was extensive damage to the building, which was being used for storage.

There was also apparently a renovation project planned.

No one was injured.