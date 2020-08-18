State Flag Commission selects final five designs

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The State Flag Commission selects the final five flag designs Tuesday morning.

These designs will be made into flags and ran up the flag pole at the Old Capitol next Tuesday.

Committee members will vote on a final design September 2.

That design will be featured on the November ballot, but it must receive the majority vote.

If the final design does not receive enough votes, the process will start again, and voters will cast their ballots for a second time next November.

Last Friday, more than 90 thousand people voted on their favorite design in a non-binding poll on the MDAH website.