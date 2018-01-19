State Flag To Continue Flying In Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s state flag will continue flying at municipal buildings throughout Tupelo, except at the police station.

City Council members voted 4 to 3 to approve an ordinance requiring state flags to fly at every municipal building, except the police headquarters.

The vote comes a week after Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton ordered the state flag lowered from the police station, and replaced with the All America flag.

The council also approved, by a 6 to 1 vote, a resolution on the flag for state lawmakers.

That resolution asks legislators to either change the state flag themselves, mandate cities fly the state flag, or call a new referendum on the state flag.