State Flag Submissions Being Taken

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Archives and History wants your ideas for a new state flag.

Legislation signed into law allows for the creation of a new state flag.

Submissions will be taken until August 13th.

The commission that will choose the design must submit its recommendation no later than September 14th.

“In God We Trust” must be on the flag and it cannot include the Confederate battle flag.

Flag design submissions must adhere to principles of the North American Vexillological Association: Keep It Simple. The flag should be so simple that a child can draw it from memory. Use Meaningful Symbolism. The flag’s images, color, or patterns should relate to what it symbolizes. Use Two or Three Basic Colors. Be Distinctive or Be Related.

Flag designs may be emailed to Emma McRaney at emcraney@mdah.ms.gov. Submissions may also be mailed to Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag, Mississippi Department of Archives and History, P.O. Box 571, Jackson, MS, 39205-0571.