State Flag At Tupelo P.D.

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Flag is flying once again in front of the Tupelo Police Department.

Last summer, the Tupelo City Council agreed to fly the state’s bicentennial banner on one of three flag poles at the new TPD headquarters on Front Street.

That move was taken, in part, to ease tensions among some in the community over the state flag flying near a historically African American neighborhood.

An agreement called for the bicentennial banner to fly through December 10th. However, the bicentennial banner was displayed through the end of the year, and the state flag is now back.

A Tupelo policy states that any municipal building with more than one flag pole must display the state flag on one of the poles.