State Health Director Dr. Dobbs resigning from MSDH

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The man who has led the state of Mississippi through the coronavirus pandemic is going back to clinical practice.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs turned in his letter of resignation Tuesday as the State Health Officer at the Mississippi Department of Health.

He has also worked as a district health officer, the state epidemiologist and Deputy State health officer during his 14 years at MSDH.

He will work through the end of July. He said he feels the time is right for this move.

Dobbs said he would love to get in the classroom, training healthcare professionals about public health and infectious disease.

The state health Board will discuss appointing an interim State Health Officer in an upcoming meeting.