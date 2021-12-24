State Health Officer urging people to take COVID-19 precautions

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is urging Mississippians to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID.

In a Twitter message Thursday, Dobbs said hospitals have seen a rapid increase in COVID emergency room visits.

He reminds people to take four important steps: get boosted, wear a mask indoors, stay home when ill., and limit indoor gatherings to small groups.

Dobbs warns that this current wave is different, pointing out most monoclonal treatments will not be effective against the Omicron variant.