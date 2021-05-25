State highway patrol and police partnering to encourage safe driving

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – You may see an increase in highway patrol starting Memorial day weekend.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is teaming up with Louisiana State Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol to encourage safe driving.

State troopers will be stationed up and down Interstate 55 during peak travel times.

Their hope is to reduce the number of crashes, promote seat belt use, and decrease speeding.

“Be mindful of what they’re doing when they drive, if you drink, definitely have a designated driver, if you’re on that cell phone, let’s put that cell phone down, because it can wait, and lastly with seat belts, we want to make sure we wear our seat belts because the life you save may be your own,” said Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee, MHP Troop F.

The Memorial Day enforcement period begins at 6 Friday morning and runs through Monday at midnight.