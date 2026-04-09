State inmate found dead in Marshall County Correctional Facility

MARSHALL/NESHOBA, Miss. (WCBI) – A state inmate has died in the Marshall County Correctional Facility.

53-year-old Alexander Davis was found dead in the facility on Monday.

Details of where he was found have not been released.

Davis was six years into a 20-year sentence for selling meth in Neshoba County.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

Marshall County Correctional is in Holly Springs and can house up to 1,000 inmates.

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