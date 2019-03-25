State lawmakers meet to discuss raises for teachers

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – State lawmakers are meeting Monday afternoon to hash out revenue and raises for teachers.

The new budget year begins July 1.

Pay increases for teachers in public schools will see a bump.

The question remains, just how much?

The original proposal would have only granted two $500 raises over the next two years.

But a second proposal from the house raised that to a pair of $2,000 raises.

Lawmakers must also decide if they’ll provide raises for at least some state, university and community college employees.