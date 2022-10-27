State legislators met at SKW to discuss child advocacy centers

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Members of the state met for a brunch today at Sally Kate Winters.

Sally Kate leaders hosted the brunch to help shed light on child advocacy centers in Mississippi and how increased funds can help for a better state.

The meeting had food, and speakers, and ended with a tour of the facility.

“It’s important to me because the work they are doing here is vital for not just these communities but for the entire state. I often say if we can do good work to save our children then the future of Mississippi can do good work to make Mississippi a better place so the work they are doing here falls squarely into that and so it’s important for me to be here to support what they are doing,” said Sen. Rod Hickman.

State legislators feel they will hold another meeting in the coming months.

