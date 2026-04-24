State legislators work with Pickens Co. officials to help offset ambulance costs

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – In an emergency time matters, and for residents of Pickens County, it’s intensified.

Since the closing of their hospital, the ambulance service either has to carry patients to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle or to Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa.

But, with 900 miles of roads in Pickens County, that one trip could take almost an hour for some.

To help ease that, state legislators worked with county and municipal officials, first responders and EMA on a way to help offset costs to keep two ambulances in the county.

The result is a proposed addition $10 fee to be added to the county’s tag fees.

But not everyone is thrilled about the idea.

Officials say they get it, but this service is needed. They’re stretched thin themselves and they’re doing the best they can.

Now, they’re reaching out for help from the public.

They say this is not political, it’s a matter of life or death.

Tune in tonight on WCBI news at 6 for more.

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