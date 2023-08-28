State, local agencies arrest West Point man on meth trafficking charge

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A joint operation of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and West Point Police Department landed a West Point man in jail for trafficking meth.

On Friday, the agencies served a warrant and searched a building at 2300 West Churchill Road in West Point.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the search recovered 7.5 ounces of methamphetamine and several weapons.

Agents arrested Anthony Hayes of West Point. He was charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance.

Hayes’ bond was set at $50,000.

