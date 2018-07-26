The State Rolls Into Noxubee County and The Former Superintendent Rolls Out

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Education rolls into Noxubee County and the former superintendent rolls out.

On Wednesday, Governor Bryant declared a state of emergency within the district.

Two men from the Mississippi Department of Education were escorted to the Noxubee County School District’s Central Office by the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday.

The sheriff and deputies walked the men inside the building and not long after, deputies let former Noxubee County Superintendent Roger Liddell inside.

The three men met briefly, before Liddell was escorted back out of the building by deputies.

The sheriff’s department says Liddell is not allowed back on the property, unless he contacts deputies.