State school boards association assists CMSD with finding superintendent

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Municipal School District Board will now be receiving help from the Mississippi School Boards Association in finding a new superintendent for the district.

The association notified over 5,000 people about the search.

All completed applications were processed before the March 17 deadline.

10 people applied for the superintendent position.

Of the ten applicants, there are three superintendents, one assistant superintendent, two directors, and four principals.

Columbus School Board members will review all who have been interviewed to make a decision to move forward.

