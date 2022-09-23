State senator brings agencies together for homeless veterans

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A state senator from Northeast Mississippi is bringing local, state, and federal agencies together to do something for homeless veterans in Tupelo.

District Six State Senator Chad McMahan hosted a roundtable discussion in Tupelo about the increasing number of homeless veterans.

The discussion included local, state, and federal agencies and organizations. Senator McMahan says the discussion was put together after Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan notified him about homeless veterans in the city.

The goal is for the groups to work together and come up with a pilot program to help find affordable housing for those who have served this country.

“It’s about taking resources already available and seeking those resources for the betterment of our veterans. I do not want to hear about a homeless veteran in this area. They responded when this nation called, now it’s our duty to be sure we’re taking care of the veterans,” said McMahan.

“What can we do to assist them to get this program started, part of our job would be getting licensed clinical social workers to assist in case management,” said Renee Brown, Memphis VA.

Senator McMahan hopes to have a plan of action soon that will help get homeless veterans off the street and into affordable housing.

