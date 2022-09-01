State Senator Chuck Younger gives legislative update

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s about 5 months until the start of Mississippi’s legislative session, but lawmakers are already busy planning.

State Senator Chuck Younger gave an update on what lawmakers accomplished this year, and what could be on tap in January.

The state’s roads and bridges have been a recurring issue. Younger says that lottery money has helped, but doesn’t go far enough to take care of needs.

On top of that, some jobs are in the works, but contractors are waiting on materials.

Health care was another hot topic. The legislature once again voted down a Medicaid expansion.

Younger doesn’t think that was a wise move.

“To help our hospitals. To help our people in the state. I think we’re leaving money on the table, Federal money on the table when we need to be using it,” said Senator Chuck Younger, (R) District 17.

Lawmakers return to the State Capitol on January 2nd.