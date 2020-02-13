State Supreme Court Confirms Clay County Murder Conviction

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man convicted of a 2015 murder in Clay County will remain in prison.

Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court affirmed the conviction and sentence of Raheem Johnson.

Johnson was convicted of First Degree Murder in 2018 for the shooting death of James White on Dixie Road in Clay County in February 2015.

Johnson was sentenced to Life in Prison.

He appealed his case to the State Supreme Court citing insufficient evidence, improper jury instructions, improper grand jury indictment, and an erroneous verdict.

The justices concluded that the actions of prosecutors and the presiding judge were correct, and they affirmed both the conviction and the sentence.

The complete decision can be found here.