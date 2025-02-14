State Trooper on leave after sexual battery charge in Hinds Co.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – A state trooper is on administrative leave after being charged with sexual battery.

Our state-wide news partner WLBT reports Zachary McCroy was released on a $100,000 bond with GPS monitoring.

A Department of Public Safety spokesperson confirmed the trooper was on leave over serious allegations.

The Mississippi State Personnel Board requires a due process hearing for McCroy.

He was booked into the Hinds County Detention Center.

