State troopers investigate deadly crash in Lowndes County

fatal crash accident

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Lowndes County.

The crash happened on Highway 12, near Jack Wiggins Road, before 8 a.m.

It was a one-vehicle accident.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Lowndes County Coroner’s Office have not released any more details at this time.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter