State Troopers investigate tractor accident on Highway 45

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A scary accident involving three vehicles, including a tractor, happened in Monroe County September 11.

First responders pulled up to find a tractor on its side just after noon on Highway 45.

The crash happened right at the Lowndes-Monroe County line.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a tractor driven by 41-year-old Casey Pruitt was going North when a van hit the back of the tractor.

Matthew South of Denton, Kansas was the driver of the van.

A truck driven by Deborah Smith of Amory then hit the back of the van.

Traffic was backed up while crews cleared the wreckage.

All of the drivers had non-life-threatening injuries.

State troopers are continuing their investigation.

