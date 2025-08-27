Statement from the Executive Committee of the Golden Triangle Development Link

GOLDEN TRIANGLE REGION (PRESS RELEASE) – According to a press release, a statement has been given from the Executive Committee of the Golden Triangle Development LINK.

The statement reads, “The Executive Committee of the Golden Triangle Development LINK was compelled to remove Joe Max Higgins as CEO after learning of workplace behavior and speech espoused by Mr. Higgins over an extended period that do not reflect the values of this organization and the communities we serve. Mr. Higgins’s conduct goes well beyond profanity, and, if known, would harm every member of this community. While our region has experienced much success during Mr. Higgins’ tenure, The LINK is stronger than one individual. It is often said that economic development is a team sport, and this sentiment certainly holds true in Clay, Lowndes, and Oktibbeha counties. We owe much of our success to our committed elected leaders and other local stakeholders who understand and support our efforts. Our dedicated and experienced team will continue the work that has made the Golden Triangle so successful. COO Meryl Fisackerly is fully in charge of all day-to-day operations at The LINK during this transition. Ms. Fisackerly and all our employees remain dedicated to and focused on ensuring the ongoing economic success and growth of our region. In the coming weeks, the Executive Committee will begin the process of hiring the next CEO. We value the input of our stakeholders and will keep them informed and engaged throughout this process, while keeping our constituents up to date.”

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.