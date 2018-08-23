State’s Adult Daycare Oversight Questioned

WASHINGTON, DC (WCBI/DHS RELEASE) – Mississippi’s oversight of Adult Daycare facilities is being questioned by federal agents. The Office of Inspector General made unannounced visits in July 2017 to 20 centers across the state. The inspectors found problems at each of the 20 sites visited.

Locations in Corinth, Tupelo and Booneville are among the ones used to spot check the industry statewide.

Below is a link to the entire report and the official release from the Office of the Inspector General

ADULT DAYCARE REPORT

Mississippi did not fully comply with Federal waiver and State requirements in overseeing providers that serve vulnerable adults receiving adult day care services through the Mississippi Elderly and Disabled Waiver program. All 20 of the providers that we reviewed did not comply with 1 or more State requirements. We found 564 instances of provider noncompliance, including 194 regarding health and safety requirements. The remaining 370 related to administrative requirements, some of which could significantly affect health and safety.

Mississippi did not fully comply with Federal waiver and State requirements because its annual inspections of facilities were insufficient to ensure a continuously safe and nonhazardous environment. According to Mississippi officials, budget reductions and low auditor staffing levels limited its oversight and monitoring of provider facilities, staffing, and training, and the lack of State licensing requirements contributed to provider noncompliance.

We recommended that Mississippi ensure that providers correct the 564 instances of provider noncompliance identified in this report; improve its oversight and monitoring of providers; and work with providers to improve their facilities, staffing, and training. Mississippi agreed with our findings and recommendations and described corrective actions that it has taken and will take in response to our recommendations.