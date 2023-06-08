State’s high court upholds Oktibbeha County capital murder conviction

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The state’s high court upheld an Oktibbeha County capital murder conviction.

A jury found Tommy Chisholm guilty in July 2021.

He went inside of Dr. Shauna Witt’s optometry office, which was inside the Starkville Walmart, and shot her in January 2018.

Chisholm was sentenced to life in prison.

He appealed various aspects of the case. However, the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that “each of Chisholm’s arguments lacks merit.”

