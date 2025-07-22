Statewide anti-trafficking coordinator addresses human trafficking

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Human trafficking is a growing problem, and there is almost no place that is immune to the crime.

Noel Thomas, the author of a book about tracking the traffickers, was in Columbus today to discuss how advances in technology have fueled the rise of the crime.

“I saw human trafficking first hand in India and decided to make this my life’s work in eradicating human trafficking,” Thomas said.

Human trafficking is becoming more common, and the tech kids use for fun and information is also being used by those who prey on them.

Author and former statewide anti-trafficking coordinator, Noel Thomas, has seen too close what the crime looks like.

“I was inspired by this incident where we were walking in this indoor market,” Thomas said. “She was four years old at the time, and my parents got distracted. When my dad looked down, my sister was gone. So thankfully, he trusted his instincts, went to the exit of the building, and a man we didn’t know was walking out the door with my sister. So my dad rescued my sister at the last second, and he man ran off. That left a deep impression on me.”

Steps to Hope reports that in 2024, there were more than 24,000 individuals who fell victim to human trafficking in the U.S.

Seventy-five percent are female, and forty percent are minors.

Thomas said with the high number of people experiencing sexual exploitation, stopping it is a never-ending mission.

“Dark Watch is a company that goes out over the web and looks for activity related to human trafficking, and we help support law enforcement, communities, and businesses to make sure that they can detect if human trafficking is occurring in their backyard or within their business,” Thomas said.

With the rising use of technology by children, it’s now more important than ever for parents to be involved and aware of who their children are communicating with, and how.

“Parents need to talk to their kids and create a safe environment that if they see something off on social media or online gaming that have a safe place to talk about with their family,” Thomas said. “That conversation might just save a life from an epidemic of sextortion and other types of exploitation that are occurring.”

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.