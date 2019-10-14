Statewide burn ban lifted, some counties still under ban

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Governor Phil Bryant lifted the statewide burn ban Monday afternoon.

Although the statewide burn ban is lifted, some counties in the state are still under the ban. To see a full list of counties still under the ban burn click here.

For the counties still under a burn ban, the Board of Supervisors will have the option to either lift the ban, allow it to expire, or to extend the ban.

If someone burns in a county still under a ban, violators can face up to a $500 fine as well as be held responsible for any flame and smoke damage caused.