Statewide mock tornado drill planned for Wednesday, February 14

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – This week is Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week across Mississippi.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, local emergency managers, and the National Weather Service will spotlight the dangers of severe weather, and what you can do to be prepared.

On February 14, there will be a statewide mock tornado drill at 9:15 a.m.

County Emergency Managers will be activating weather sirens as part of this drill.

This will be to test the operation of the sirens.

The drill will be postponed if there is an actual threat of severe weather.

