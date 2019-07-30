Poll puts Reeves up front in GOP primary, predicts runoff with Waller

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI)-A new statewide poll shows Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves as the leader in the Republican race for governor but a runoff is looking more likely.

The poll shows Reeves is the choice of 41% of the likely Republican voters in next week’s primary with Bill Waller Jr. gathering 31%, Robert Foster with 13%, and 15% of voters undecided. If those numbers hold true it’s likely a runoff between Reeves and Waller will take place.

The poll also asked voters about their thoughts on each candidate. When asked if they had a favorable impression, 43% said Tate Reeves did. 42% gave that same nod to Waller with Foster leaving a favorable impression on 29% of the likely voters.

On the other end, Tate Reeves gave an unfavorable impression to 19% of those polled. Waller came in at 9% and Robert Foster at 5%.

The northern area stretching from Monroe County to Calhoun County and north to the state line, seems to line up behind Reeves at 39%. Waller sits at 31% and the undecided number at 13%.

In the eastern region, which includes the golden triangle and stretches to Montgomery County and down to Newton and Scott, we see a little bit of a gap growing with both Reeves and Waller appearing to siphon off support from Robert Foster. The numbers show Reeves with 46% of the likely vote followed by Waller at 36% and Robert Foster only garnering single digit support of 8%.