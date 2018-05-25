Stay safe on the waters this Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to summer.

It’s also the first big weekend for people to hit area rivers and lakes.

Conservation officers with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks will be out on the water patrolling.

They’re looking for safety violations and making sure everyone is following the law.

Keep in mind: if you were born after June 30th of 1980 and plan on driving a boat this weekend, you have to have boater education course on top of a boating license.

Also remember, children 12 and under must have a life jacket on at all times.