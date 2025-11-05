Staying calm for now

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are going to continue with the warming trend we’ve been seeing as we close out the week. Rain and storms return to our area on Friday.

WEDNESDAY: Another calm and comfortable day. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid-70’s, with some places potentially seeing the upper-70’s. We won’t see any rain throughout today.

THURSDAY: Similar to Wednesday, with high temperatures expected to stay in the mid-70’s. No rain is expected in our area on Thursday.

FRIDAY: We’ll warm up a tad on Friday, with high temperatures in the upper-70’s. Showers and storms are possible during the day and evening on Friday ahead of a cold front. Any storms that develop have the potential to be strong or even severe – most of our area is in a level 1 out of 5 risk of seeing severe weather. Right now, models are struggling to agree on exact timing and impacts. It looks like we’ll have a few storms possible before a line of rain pushes through our area Friday evening. This is likely to change as we get closer to Friday, so be sure to stay with WCBI for updates over the coming days.