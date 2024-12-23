Staying chilly tonight with milder temperatures on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another calm, cool, and quiet end to our Monday night ahead of milder conditions moving in before Christmas. Temperatures continue on a warming trend throughout the rest of the week with rain moving for Christmas day.

TONIGHT – Clear sky conditions continue through the rest of our Monday and through the overnight hours. Overnight low temperatures will be dropping into the low 30s tonight.

TOMORROW – A clear and chilly start to your Christmas Eve with lots of sunshine, so it will be perfect weather if you have any traveling plans for tomorrow. A chilly start gives way to milder temperatures for the afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

THIS WEEK – We’ll continue to see milder temperatures and rain chances increasing through the rest of this week. We’ll start to see an increase in clouds overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday (Christmas Day) before the rain starts to move in by the afternoon and evening. You’ll need the rain gear for any travel plans you have for Christmas day.