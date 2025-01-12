Staying chilly tonight with showers late Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The colder temperatures stick around through tonight with calm conditions. We’ll see more sunshine early Sunday before a few clouds begin to develop in the evening ahead of a few isolated showers late Sunday night. Chilly temperatures stick around with more sunshine heading into the next work week.

TONIGHT – We have calm conditions and chilly temperatures in store for our Saturday night! Sky conditions remain partly cloudy with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid 20s overnight. Any wintry precip still left on the ground will refreeze overnight.

TOMORROW – After a chilly start for our Sunday morning, things will quickly warm up and thaw out with sunshine early in the day! We’ll see temperatures slightly warmer with highs nearing 50 for the afternoon. We will gradually see a few more clouds build after sunset with a few light showers developing into the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s Sunday night.

THIS WEEK – Bringing back the sunshine! We’ll stay dry through this work week with more sunshine sticking around and temperatures in the upper 40s! Our next rain chance comes this upcoming weekend.