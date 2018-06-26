Staying cool during the sizzling Summer months

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss.(WCBI) – We are truly in the dog-days of summer and the official start was just a week ago.

“I can tell you this, that he actually makes the job that much more challenging than it already is,” said AT&T Technician Maudeo Duck.

A heat advisory has been issued for several counties in our area with all meteorologists encouraging folks to stay inside but… what if you can’t?

“For one, dress for the occasion. Obviously we know it’s going to be hot and we dress light, if possible. Just stay hydrated, stay out of the sun when possible and a lot of our equipment has air conditioners in it but some obviously doesn’t but we do it we can to stay out of the elements as much as possible,” said Construction Foreman Thomas Smith.

“Water, a lot of water and take… sometimes I wear a towel I put it around my neck to stay cool out here shade is pretty much what you look for, if you can find you a nice little spot where you get some shade and a breeze it makes it a whole lot easier,”said Duck.

Of course water is the best way to stay hydrated but you can spruce it up a bit. The Center For Disease Control reports suitable alternatives include lemon water, skim milk, herbal teas, fruit infused water, smoothies and coconut water.

Dr. Watson says though the temperature is a huge factor in heat exhaustion we can’t forget the biggest culprit.

“The humidity, there’s so much humidity. We sweat so much, we lose water here faster. So people working outside are going to overheat that much faster because of the humidity,” said Children’s Pediatrician Dr. Keith Watson.

The Environmental Protection Agency reports 1,300 deaths are caused per year due to extreme heat exposure and more than 600 as a contributing cause.

Thomas Smith says with numbers like those they have to look out for one an other while on the job.

“One thing is we use the buddy system. I mean you got to have somebody to keep their eye on you a lot of times you don’t know if you’re suffering from heat stress or getting close to a heat stroke so the best thing to do is just keep a buddy with you. Keep an eye out for the signs you know fatigue and not sweating things of that nature,” said Smith.

Dr. Watson said to those working out in the heat, remember to stay hydrated throughout the day.

“Be hydrated before you suffer that deficit. Take breaks every few minutes while you are out to drink. When you start getting hot sit down, cool off. If possible go inside, every 30 minutes to an hour and take a little bit of a break and cool off. I know with working you may not be able to do that but maybe you can sit down under a tree,” said Watson.

The heat index is projected to break 100’s every day this week.