Staying dry with temperatures quickly heating up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – An extremely hot week ahead! Mostly clear conditions and lots of sunshine is expected throughout this work week. Temperatures are continuing to get even hotter over the next several days with heat index values of 100+, so more Heat Advisory’s are expected.

TODAY/TONIGHT – Happy Monday! We’re starting off our work week with mostly clear conditions and HOT temperatures! High temperatures for this afternoon are expected to climb into the upper 90s with heat index values of up to 11o degrees. We are under a Heat Advisory today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., so if you have any outdoor plans be sure to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated! Calm and clear conditions continue into tonight with temperatures gradually cooling off into the mid 70s.

TOMORROW – Copy & paste forecast! Another extremely HOT day in store for our Tuesday as well with highs into the upper 90s! Mostly clear skies and lots of sunshine expected for tomorrow!

THIS WEEK – We’re staying hot and dry for the rest of the work week with the hottest days being Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll see some relief towards the end of the week with a possible isolated shower on Friday evening.