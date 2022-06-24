Staying hot ahead of Sunday front

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot and dry weather continues for a couple more days. The arrival of a cold front Sunday should signal a break from the heat and increased rain chances.

FRIDAY: Full sunshine in store today as drier air works in from the north. This will curb the humidity, but highs should still soar into the middle and upper 90s.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny and increasingly hot weather Saturday as highs approach 100 degrees across the area. A slug of moisture over Alabama will keep better rain chances east of the region Saturday, but moisture will overspread the region Sunday ahead of a front. While isolated showers are possible during the day Sunday, a better coverage of rain and embedded storms is expected Sunday evening. Highs still make it into the 90s Sunday but shouldn’t be as hot as previous days.

NEXT WEEK: Sunday’s front should stall/wash out over the region Monday, keeping at least isolated to scattered showers in the forecast. Highs should drop back into the 80s to start the week given increased cloud cover. Temperatures only slowly moderate back toward 90 degrees through mid-week as isolated showers stay possible in the vicinity of the stalled front.

TROPICS: A wave of low pressure in the eastern Atlantic sees increased chance of becoming a tropical depression early next week. This system will remain over the open Atlantic in the near term.