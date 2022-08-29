Staying hot this week, storms likely Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A Tuesday front brings higher rain chances and then drier air later in the week.

MONDAY: A fairly typical late August forecast is in store today – highs top out in the low 90s with a 30% of afternoon downpours. Most activity should die out around sunset, leaving a few clouds overnight and lows in the 70s.

TUESDAY: A front will arrive and trigger a higher chance of afternoon storms, some of which could be locally heavy or strong. Expect highs to reach the 90s again before any storms develop. Most storms will exit the region after sunset.

REST OF WEEK: Drier weather takes hold Wed-Fri behind Tuesday’s front. Drier air also is expected to move in, and this will help temperatures drop into the 60s by Thursday and Friday morning! The days will stay warm in the 90s, but at least some overnight relief is in store!

WEEKEND: At least isolated showers will return to the forecast each day as highs drop back into the 80s. At this point, no washouts are expected, but stay tuned for updates!