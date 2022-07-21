Staying hot Thursday, some PM severe storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heat danger continues today, but the afternoon could see strong to severe storms for some.

THURSDAY: Another day of excessive heat concerns is on tap today. Highs should top out in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices pushing 110 degrees. Initially isolated storms are likely to form between Tupelo and Columbus between 3-5p. Storms may then tend to cluster/become more widespread as they develop south, creating potential for damaging microburst winds and potentially hail given extreme instability. Storms today are also likely to produce excessive rain & lightning. Most storms should be out of the coverage area after 8p.

FRIDAY: The atmosphere will struggle somewhat to recharge after Thursday’s storms, but at least a couple showers or storms are possible by afternoon with highs in the 90s.

WEEKEND: Near-normal July heat continues with highs in the middle 90s and heat indices around 105 degrees. Very little to no rain is expected, so try and get to the lake or pool!

NEXT WEEK: Dry weather looks to hold through Monday, but another weak front could spark a few showers or storms by Tuesday. Daytime highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s.