Staying humid into weekend, isolated storm chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI – The weather stays humid and increasingly hot into the weekend. Expect isolated storm chances each afternoon as well.

FRIDAY: Starting off the day with mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers possible in the morning with an increasing chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80’s for the high today. Thunderstorms remain possible heading into the overnight hours.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain warm with the highs in the mid to upper 80’s. There is a slight chance for some isolated showers for this weekend, but skies will be mostly sunny for the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures continue to stay warm throughout all of next week. With warming temperatures, the chance for thunderstorms will remain through at least mid-week. Mostly cloudy skies for the most part of next week.