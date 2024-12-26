Staying mild today with rain developing early Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’ll stay mild for our Thursday ahead of rain developing overnight and into early Friday morning. The warming trend continues into the weekend along with increasing rain chances and some possible stronger storms on Saturday.

TODAY/TONIGHT – Staying mild and cloudy for our Thursday with a few showers early. Most will remain dry throughout the day Thursday with temperatures in the low 60s, so staying much warmer than we should be for this time of year. Heading into the evening and overnight hours, heavy cloud coverage sticks around ahead of more rain and showers moving in overnight and into the predawn hours Friday morning.

TOMORROW – We’ll start off our Friday with some heavier rainfall and a few storms for the predawn hours of Friday morning. We’ll see these storms continue through mid-morning and gradually clearing out in the early afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND – Looking ahead towards this weekend, the rain chances and possible stronger storms continue so the SPC has placed us under a level 2 risk for severe weather potential on Saturday. We’re continuing to monitor, so stay tuned for updates.