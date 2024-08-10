Staying pleasant for Sunday with moisture returning next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Pleasant and beautiful conditions continue through the rest of tonight and into our Sunday! Temperatures begin to warm back up with moisture returning for the beginning of next week.

TONIGHT – We’re staying calm and clear for the rest of our Saturday night with winds out of the North at 5-10mph to help pull in more dry air! A perfect evening for any outdoor plans with mostly clear skies and overnight lows dropping into the mid 60s tonight!

TOMORROW – The pleasant conditions continue into our Sunday with plenty of sunshine and highs into the low 90s! Keeping the dry air around for tomorrow, so expect another beautiful and comfortable afternoon!

NEXT WEEK – Looking ahead towards the next work week, we’ll start to see the heat and the humidity making a return! Some isolated rain chances for our Tuesday with the chance to see some heavier rainfall by the middle of the week.