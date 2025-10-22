Staying quiet and sunny

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Nice conditions will start to change towards the end of the week and into the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Calm and clear. Another night with a clear sky and temperatures will be dropping into the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: It is going to be a little bit warmer, afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s. The sky will stay mostly clear and sunny, much like Wednesday. The regional High Pressure will shift off to the East, this will allow some moisture to start moving returning to the corner.

FRIDAY: Moisture continues moving back in, pulling from the Gulf. There will be extra cloud coverage throughout the last day of the week. The afternoon high will hold in the upper 70s. With additional clouds and moisture, overnight lows will be a bit more mild in the lower 50s.