SUMMARY: Pleasant and nice, quiet fall weather is here to stay for the rest of the workweek and into the weekend. Temperatures are going to moderate back into the 70s with the threat of another frost or freeze going away for a while.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Eta continues to swirl around Central America. Model data suggest the remnants of this system may take a wild trip towards Florida and/or the eastern Gulf by early next week. It’s still way to early to tell where it may end up but there is a non-zero chance that parts of the eastern Gulf could be affected at some point over the next 7 days.

WEDNESDAY: The sunny skies & clear blue skies continue for our Wednesday. Highs also continue warm up a bit more to the lower 70s. SE light winds.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Overnight lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. Highs around 70.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Overnight lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in 70s.

WEEKEND: The weekend looks mostly dry with a mix of sun & clouds. Overall, we’re not expecting much to ruin any outdoor plans. highs in the mid 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: A mix of sun & clouds and mild. Highs in the 70s with lows in the 50s. A chance of a few showers by Tuesday.

