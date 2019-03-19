Staying safe during prom season

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Prom season is here and some local schools want to remind students to keep safety first.

The Jobs for Mississippi graduates invited emergency room nurse Linda Dutil to speak to students at Starkville High school.

The presentation gives prom goers a taste of reality about the dangers of Underage Drinking and Illegal Drug Use.

Dutil gave real-life examples of partying gone wrong and an in-depth look of what happens inside the emergency room.

I show the students what happens when they make poor choices and end up in the emergency room. So, I’m actually going to demonstrate those life-saving skills, what we have to do to save their lives, but also throughout the assembly I really emphasize getting to help for their friends, and never ever leaving your friends alone, and I share some additional life-saving skills emphasizing that, said Dutil.

Dutil is touring across the country and hopes by showing what can happen; it causes students to think twice before making a poor decision.